Here's what you need to know for Carolina Hurricanes opening night at PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Canes are back and ready to tear up the ice at PNC for a sold-out crowd.Last year, the Carolina Hurricanes began the season with an empty arena and a team ravaged by COVID-19 . By March, easing capacity limits allowed some fans back into the arena , and by the playoffs in May, 12,000 fans took their seats Thursday's sold-out game could feel bizarre to those who haven't fought a crowd for 20 months. Here's what you need to know about parking, COVID-19 protocols, tickets, bag policy, tailgating, and the pre-game party.Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.Be aware that it's also the first night of the North Carolina State Fair , so traffic will be a problem. ABC11's Kim Deaner will be watching the roads at 5:30 p.m., but Carolina Hurricanes staff recommend that fans carpool if possible and arrive early.Lots will open at 4 p.m. and will be accessible from Edwards Mill Rd. or Westchase Blvd.All attendees must wear a 2-ply face mask indoors. A list of acceptable and unacceptable face coverings is available online All fans must also fill out a COVID-19 survey before arrival.Tailgating will be allowed up to three hours before the game. Before Thursday's game, the Hurricanes will host a Party on the Plaza with drinks, a DJ, photos and a red carpet.Canes staff will be accepting mobile tickets only.Clear bags will be allowed in the arena--except for diaper bags and medically necessary bags--but all will have to go through an x-ray machine. Small clutches no larger than 6.5 inches will be allowed in as well, but will have to be searched.For more information, click here