Carolina Hurricanes give away 1,000 turkeys to local organizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just in time for Turkey Day, the Carolina Hurricanes are giving away turkeys to those in need."This is the busiest day of the year for us. It's like our Super Bowl," said Nick Robertson from Urban Ministries.A more apt comparison might be the Stanley Cup Finals, since the Carolina Hurricanes were making the Wednesday morning deliveries."We are very fortunate. With our friends at Harris Teeter, we are able to help provide the turkeys. We've provided 1000 turkey breasts and we are excited to be able to help get some holiday meals on the table," said Lindsey Robertson, the Carolina Hurricanes' communications director.Their first stop was Urban Ministries."This is going to be an absolute impact, especially with you know, throughout the pandemic and the distribution chain shut down. A lot of things that are normally on shelves aren't there so this is definitely going to go a long way," Robertson said.Then at their second stop at Raleigh Rescue Mission, former player Shane Willis said he enjoys helping the community."The success I think has been tied to former players and alumni from day one, that the community is one of the most important things that you can do each and every year especially around the holidays," said Willis.They also visited Innerfaith Food Shuttle Distribution site, and finally the helping hand mission.Contributions for the turkey came from the Hurricanes' Tickets for Turkeys campaign, through which a portion of every ticket sold went toward the purchase of turkey.