Here's who the Carolina Panthers will play at home this season

CHARLOTTE,N.C. (WTVD) -- We know who the Carolina Panthers will play in 2023, but not when. That will change Thursday night.

The NFL will air its annual schedule release show at 8 p.m. with the answers.

What is known is that the Panthers will host eight games, three of course, against divisional opponents Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

The non-divisional home slate looks like this:

Dallas

Green Bay

Houston

Indianapolis

Minnesota

Besides the division rivals, the Panthers will travel to Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Seattle and Miami.

