Here's who the Carolina Panthers will play at home this season

CHARLOTTE,N.C. (WTVD) -- We know who the Carolina Panthers will play in 2023, but not when. That will change Thursday night.
The NFL will air its annual schedule release show at 8 p.m. with the answers.
What is known is that the Panthers will host eight games, three of course, against divisional opponents Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
The non-divisional home slate looks like this:
- Dallas
- Green Bay
- Houston
- Indianapolis
- Minnesota
Besides the division rivals, the Panthers will travel to Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Seattle and Miami.
NOTE: Video is from a previous story.
ALSO SEE:
Carolina Panthers players hold field day for Fort Bragg schoolchildren
No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young 'couldn't ask for a better situation' with Panthers