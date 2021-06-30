Carolina Panthers announce training camp schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers released their training camp schedule Wednesday, and the team will return to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina for another camp.
The preseason camp will also include joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 18-19.
The Panthers' first practice will be July 28, and the Panthers are set to hold 14 practices that are free and open to the public at Wofford before breaking camp on Aug. 19.
The team will hold a July 31 NFL's Training Camp: Back Together Saturday celebration of fans and football at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium/
The festivities will include on-field performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew, the Mayor's Ball Delivery and activities including face painting, food trucks, interactive games, sponsor activations and more.
The Panthers and Raven will practice together leading up to a preseason game between the teams at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Bank of America Stadium. Times have not yet been released.
The team will also hold joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, Indiana from Aug. 12-13 before the teams meet in a preseason game on Aug. 15.
Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required to attend training camp but fans who want to attend practice are required to register through the Training Camp Central page on the team's website or app.
Physical distancing between fans and players will be required and in-person autographs will not be available. However, fans will be able to enter a giveaway for autographed items at each practice.
The team will hold its annual Fan Fest on Aug. 6 in Charlotte with practice beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets to Fan Fest are $5 and proceeds from Fan Fest will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities.
For full practice dates and times, click here.
