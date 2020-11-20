Carowinds to reopen temporarily for holiday festival starting this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carowinds will reopen this weekend for the holiday season with protocols in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Amusement park officials said the park will reopen with Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20.
Before guests are able to enter the park, you will have to schedule a visit in advance through the park's website. Not only that, face coverings will be required.
While walking around the park guests will see plenty of signs advising them to social distance and use hand sanitizing stations. While lined up for rides, there will be markers in place telling guests where they can stand.
Amusement park officials said the rides themselves will be reopened and heavily cleaned
.
"We've got lots of really important safety standards in place, but this is all to allow them to relax and enjoy some holiday fun with their families," said Patjones, vice president and general manager at Carowinds told ABC-affiliate WSOC.
The park has also doubled its outdoor seating as well as making sure they are more than six feet apart.
Ticket prices start at $39.99. Unfortunately, tickets have already sold out for Saturday, but reservations are still available for the rest of the season.
Gates open at 12 p.m. and close at 8 p.m.
For more information on Carowinds reopening, check here.
