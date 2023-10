A person was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning at a Carrboro business.

Death investigation underway after body found in car at Al's Garage in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning at a Carrboro business.

Carrboro police officers responded just before 8:10 a.m. to Al's Garage for a death investigation.

They found the vehicle in the parking lot with the dead person inside.

Police are working to identify the person and determine the circumstances around their death.

A spokesman told ABC11 that they don't think there is any threat to the wider community.