Carrboro police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to hospital

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro police are investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Della Street.

Police said the initial call came out as a home invasion and shooting, but they are actively investigating what exactly happened.

The victim has been transported to the UNC Hospital, but officials do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

As a precaution, schools in the area were placed on lockdown but that lockdown has now been lifted

Police said there is no suspect in custody and they don't believe there is any danger to the public.
