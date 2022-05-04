Carrboro police searching for suspect in sexual assault of jogger

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carrboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted while jogging.

The incident happened around midnight on Wednesday in the 600 Block of Jones Ferry Road near Willow Creek Shopping Center

The victim told police that a man approached her from behind and threw her to the ground and began sexually assaulting her.

A bystander in the area heard the woman screaming and called 911.

The suspect fled the area on foot toward Poplar Place Apartments on Jones Ferry Road.

The woman was taken to UNC Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall Black man with a dark complexion, clean shaven, medium build, and approximately in his mid-30s.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.
