At least 1 person struck by gunfire during drive-by shooting near Carrboro Wendy's, police say

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting near a Wendy's in Carrboro Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Wendy's on S. Greensboro Street before 10 p.m.

Carrboro police said at least one person was shot and taken to the the hospital.

Dispatch for Orange Co. Emergency Services had originally said possibly three or four people were hit.

Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack said they believe a person in a car on W. Main Street shot at someone in the Wendy's parking lot.



Police said dozens of shell casings were found.



ABC11 breaking news crews spotted a flipped car at the scene. According to police, the driver of that car was trying to get away from the scene when they flipped over.

At least one person in that car was hurt, police said.

No one has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

