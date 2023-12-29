Cary man shot at after foiling break-in attempt at apartment complex

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group trying to break into cars at a Cary apartment complex Wednesday night had their plans foiled when someone living at the complex chased them out.

The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he was just trying to get a picture of their license plate but when he turned onto Northwest Cary Parkway, the car shot at him seven times.

Two of those shots hit the hood of his truck.

"Thinking about it afterward about that bullet, if that hood hadn't been an HD hood, that would've hit right in the center of the windshield," the man said. "They can take the truck next time if they want to."

Cary Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Griffon Weston Apartments on Larned Loop off NW Cary Parkway.

A group of men were trying to break into cars in the complex and trying a variety of door handles when the man spotted them and chased them out.

The shooting then happened right outside the apartment complex.

No one was hurt and it doesn't appear any cars were broken into.

"Probably we messed up their plans for the night when they tried to mess with our truck," the man said.