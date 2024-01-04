Woman seriously injured in crash in Ten Ten Road in Cary, Ten Ten Road closed

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ten Ten Road and Plumtree Way. Officers said a woman driving a white Toyota Avalon turned into the path of a Ford pickup that was driving on Ten Ten Rd. The woman was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The other driver's condition has not been released.

Ten Ten Road is closed while police investigate.