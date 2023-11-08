Race for Cary's District D still too close to call: '1 vote could make a difference'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As precincts for Cary's District D submitted their final vote count numbers Tuesday night -- candidates Sarika Bansal and Rachel Jordan remained separated by only 67 votes. The Wake County Board of Elections says that margin includes 63 absentee ballots that have already been returned and counted and that 73 absentee ballots have been returned in total. There are 112 absentee ballots remaining out there for potential counting.

"Anything that we receive by Monday by 5 p.m. that is postmarked on or before Election Day, we will be presenting to our board as you know -- to be counted," said Olivia McCall, Director of Wake's Board of Election.

Chatham County Election officials said they don't expect many absentee ballots to be returned there.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day, and arrive at the Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Nov. 13th to count.

In the meantime, Bansal said she's optimistic.

"We made the most and people saw this honesty, and they came out to vote, and I am pretty confident that the outcome is going to be in our favor," she said.

ABC11 reached Rachel Jordan by phone on Wednesday. She thanked everyone who stood with her throughout her campaign.

"My family and my friends and the volunteers on this campaign, it's been really neat. And it's made me really hopeful for the future of Cary and what a political force I think it's possible for us to be when people get engaged," Jordan said.

For now, the waiting game continues -- at least for another few days.

"We treat every election the same," said McCall. "Every vote matters, every ballot cast matters. So our checks and balances are the same regardless. But when you have these close races, one vote could make a difference. So that's where, you know, we make sure that we're transparent and what we're doing and we're getting the information out."

McCall said Wake County is still counting provisional ballots -- and the number of provisionals will be reported by noon on Thursday, per state law.