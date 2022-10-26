Cary teacher receives Velle Cares Foundation award

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary High School teacher received a special surprise on Wednesday. Don Thomas received the first Velle Cares Foundation award of the 2022-2023 school year.

North Carolina Central head basketball coach, Levelle Moton is a former Wake County Public School System student and teacher. His foundation, Velle Cares, created the award to recognize teachers who not only make an impact in the classroom but in the community as well.

"The beautiful thing about teachers is they always do it for the outcome, not the income. So those people need to be recognized and admired," Moton said.

Nominated by a fellow science teacher, Thomas has taught for 33 years. The earth and environmental science teacher has also coached track and field for more than 20 years.

"I am one of those people that just shows up. I don't feel like I'm doing anything more special than anybody else. At least in my heart, it's the thing I should be doing anyway," Thomas said.

This is a quarterly award so more Wake County teachers will receive it later this year.