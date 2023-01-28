61-year-old man killed in hit and run crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a 61-year-old man.

Police were called to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court just before 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found John Ware laying in the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver did not stop and stay at the scene. They are searching for a late model SUV, such as a Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon, white in color with possible damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department's Traffic Safety Team at (919) 469-4012.