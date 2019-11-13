Cary man accused of negligent child abuse after infant seriously injured

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police have arrested a man accused of negligent child abuse.According to an arrest warrant, Brandon Allen Holman, 32, showed reckless disregard for the safety of his 2-month old child.The warrant said the baby sustained numerous serious injuries, including bruising on the left temple, forehead, eye and cheek.Police said Holman's failure to properly supervise the infant caused the injuries.The injuries happened September 21, according to the arrest warrant.He made a court appearance Tuesday and was given a $50,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the child.