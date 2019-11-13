Cary man accused of negligent child abuse after infant seriously injured

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary Police have arrested a man accused of negligent child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, Brandon Allen Holman, 32, showed reckless disregard for the safety of his 2-month old child.

The warrant said the baby sustained numerous serious injuries, including bruising on the left temple, forehead, eye and cheek.

Police said Holman's failure to properly supervise the infant caused the injuries.

The injuries happened September 21, according to the arrest warrant.

He made a court appearance Tuesday and was given a $50,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carychild abusearrestchild neglect
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-setting cold moves into North Carolina
Experts warn parents to keep young children off trampolines
VIDEO: Teen dragged around house in Hoke County home invasion
Henderson Mexican restaurants reopen year after unsolved arson fires
Duke professor awarded $150k prize for work on gun violence
Woman's gun stolen after car keys taken from locked gym locker
Check these three things in your car before the cold arrives
Show More
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
Durham releases findings, recommendations after gas explosion
15-year-old dies from Smithfield crash that killed grandmother
Program teaches Wake County kids how to report child abuse
How floats for Raleigh Christmas Parade are made
More TOP STORIES News