Drugs, guns, more than $300,000 in cash confiscated in drug investigation: Fayetteville Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department's (FPD) months-long narcotics investigation ends in an arrest and confiscation of drugs, cash and guns.

The police department said the Narcotic Vice Suppression Unit (NVSU) focused its investigation on a man suspected of distributing large amounts of drugs in Fayetteville and Hope Mill. As part of the investigation, the FPD said on September 29 members of NVSU in collaboration with the department's Central Community Empowerment Response Team (CERT) officers and the Hope Mills Police Department served two search warrants, one at an apartment along the 100 block of Briar Circle in Fayetteville; the second one at a second location in the 800 block of Encounter Place in Hope Mills.

Investigators said the officers confiscated the following items during the execution of both warrants:

5 handguns

$358,415.00 in cash

5,700 grams (5.7 kilos) of Fentanyl pills

2,070 grams (2.07 kilos) of Fentanyl powder

4,128 grams (4.128 kilos) of Meth

413 grams of MDMA

538 grams of cocaine

2.6 lbs of marijuana

Kye Robbins, 37, of Fayetteville, was charged with in the case.

Robbins faces charges of trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession with intent sell deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling. He's in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

If you have concerns about suspicious activity in your community, anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477.

