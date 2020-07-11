Raleigh police chief helps pass out masks, hand sanitizer to community

Alongside the Capital City Kappas, Deck-Brown helped pass out masks, hand sanitizers, hotdogs and water at Roberts Park. Raleigh firefighters also helped grill up the hotdogs.
Shout out to @RACnupes for bringing the energy, passing out the masks and helping us keep it running smooth. Couldn’t do this without you 💯— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 11, 2020
📍We are here until 3pm! 1300 E. Martin St pic.twitter.com/8qMv2Obg2b
The group was out until 3 p.m.
RELATED: Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code where there is 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases within the state
Last month, Enloe basketball coach Poobie Chapman and friends hosted the 'Soul Food' celebration at his childhood basketball court at Roberts Park.