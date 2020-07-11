Community & Events

Raleigh police chief helps pass out masks, hand sanitizer to community

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown spent her Saturday afternoon giving back to the community.

Alongside the Capital City Kappas, Deck-Brown helped pass out masks, hand sanitizers, hotdogs and water at Roberts Park. Raleigh firefighters also helped grill up the hotdogs.



The group was out until 3 p.m.

RELATED: Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code where there is 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases within the state

Last month, Enloe basketball coach Poobie Chapman and friends hosted the 'Soul Food' celebration at his childhood basketball court at Roberts Park.
