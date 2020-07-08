Carolina Comeback

Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code where there is 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases within the state

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Delores Tabron thanked volunteers for her free mask at a distribution site along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon. Tabron just received radiation for her breast cancer treatment three weeks ago.

"I think it's awesome because we need them for the protection," Tabron said.

The North Carolina A. Philip Randolph Institute organized this distribution, as part of an initiative between Wake County, WakeMed, Raleigh and partner organizations to give out masks in the 27610 zip code, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Wake County.

The initiative, which has been underway for nearly two weeks, is to ultimately distribute 100,000 masks.

RELATED: WakeMed, community partners to distribute 10,000 masks, will focus on 27610 zip code where there is a high number of cases

"Anything you can do for a community of color that's poor, it helps," said Wayne Bostick, President of the North Carolina A. Philip Randolph Institute, Inc. "You have to think about either buying a mask or buying some food for your family to eat or just keeping the lights on in your home so money is always an issue in poor communities and a mask costs."

Juanita Bridges lives in the 27610 zip code and picked up some of the free masks. She said she'll probably give some of her masks away.

"I think it's important," Bridges said. "I give them out myself to people because you want to protect yourself and other people also."

The 27610 zip code is also the zip code with the second-highest number of cases in the state. More than 8,000 masks have already been donated as part of the initiative.

Leftover masks from Wednesday's event will be given out, while supplies last, at North Carolina A. Philip Randolph Institute food pantry located at 1408 Hillsborough Street from Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Raleigh Police will be giving out 4,000 more masks.

For more information on the Saturday giveaway, check here:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighwake countyhealthface maskcarolina comebackcoronaviruswake county newsraleigh newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens with help from NAACP
NC bowling alley ready to reopen for first time since March
Durham Museum of Life and Science reopens to visitors
Large public events will not happen in Raleigh anytime soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: WCPSS announces how to enroll in Virtual Academy
Republicans strike out on overriding Gov. Cooper's vetoes
Family of 74-year-old shot on July 4th begs killer to come forward
South Carolina emerging as coronavirus hot spot
'The Staircase' home in Durham up for sale at $1.9M
Tropical Storm Fay? System could form off North Carolina coast
Nationwide program helps local teens with autism play baseball
Show More
Raleigh mom says 2 men pulled gun on her and teen daughter
Bubba Wallace weighs in on Trump's NASCAR tweet
Raleigh Subway damaged in protests reopens with help from NAACP
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit 3 million
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
More TOP STORIES News