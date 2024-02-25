Nash County fire department host parade in honor of captain diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members in Nash County honored a local fire Captain with a special event.

Saturday, the Castalia Fire Department held a fire truck parade to show love and support for Captain David 'Pacman' Braswell, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

Fire trucks from departments in Nash and surrounding counties, local and state law enforcement, and many other emergency service agencies participated in the parade.

ALSO SEE: Annual food drive honoring Chapel Hill's 'Three Winners' wraps up in Cary

The parade began on Universal Leaf Drive and passed by Braswell's home, where he watched the procession from his yard with his family.

Captain Braswell has been with the Town of Castalia Fire Department for 38 years.