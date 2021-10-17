Fun had by all at Dix Park alternative to the State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People seeking a fun alternative to the State Fair flocked to Dix Park on a sunny Saturday.It was an opportunity to appreciate a great weekend day for those worried about close contact with others.Oh, definitely. I brought my mask, right here," said Chloe LeBlanc. A dog walker. "So if it's too much, then I'm just going to wear my mask."LeBlanc, a Raleigh native, decided to skip the State Fair where big crowds usually gather.She and others chose to go to the Celebrate Raleigh Market and Festival.Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources, the Dix Park Conservancy and Shop Local Raleigh teamed up on this family friendly alternative.It was also an opportunity for vendors to make some face-to-face sales."Oils and elderberry syrup, for what's going on right now as far as the COVID-19 is concerned," said Rick Huger of Rosemary and Hemp.Holistic items, as well as arts and crafts were all available.There were some food trucks, too.There were some lines for the popular attractions, but otherwise, there was plenty of room and nobody was crowded."It's pretty cool, you know?" Huger said. "It's spread out, everybody's outside, no one's up on each other. It's a lot of distance, respect there, as far as people coming and meeting you."Children played with ponies and pumpkins. A few people wore masks but most did not, so you could see smiles on faces, especially when online merchants made personal connections."Delivery's taking so long now, so people want their stuff quickly," Huger said. "We have it right here. They can come out, purchase it, do what they need to do and refer us to people. We're here."