Celebrity barber gives back to Fayetteville with free haircuts, food and toys

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville native and celebrity barber Vic Blends was back in his hometown on Thursday.He teamed up with local groups for his annual Christmas give-back to the community.As estimated 1,500 people came out to Segra Stadium for the event, which featured free haircuts, toys and food."It means everything," one woman said. "Some people don't have, and the fact that he's giving away stuff to people who don't have is awesome."Santa Claus was there and he said there were a whole lot of smiles."I actually had one little girl give me a gift today," Santa said. "Just being able to put a smile on their faces has been great."Blends was happy to give back."It's surreal. It's everything I ever asked for, everything I ever prayed for," Blends said. "All I can do is be grateful for it ... to see support like this and this much love out here in the city is a dream come true."