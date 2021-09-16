Society

Mattel introduces Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez Barbie dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel is adding new Barbie dolls to its collection.

The company announced Barbie dolls for these two one-of-a-kind role models: The Cuban Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz, and Dominican-American activist and author Julia Alvarez.

In a statement, Mattel said: "Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories."



Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021
EMBED More News Videos

From actors to activists, Latinos and Hispanics share stories of celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity and representing their diverse cultures.



MORE | Hispanic, Latino and Latinx: 'Complicated, but it's evolving'
EMBED More News Videos

Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Learn more about the meaning behind the terms and why they matter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymattelhistoryrace in americahispanic heritagebarbietoys
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Faith Hedgepeth's dad watches as accused killer appears in court
What are your chances of being exposed to COVID-19 at an event?
FDA panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk
Labor crunch could put damper on your holiday plans
Panel of judges rule 2018 Voter ID law unconstitutional
Army doctor who killed wife, daughters at Fort Bragg denied release
Show More
Man killed at Raleigh club was shot by security guard, police say
Episcopal Farmworker Ministry aims to serve immigrant families
Investigation reveals Kabul airstrike targeted wrong vehicle
FBI investigating after human remains found in wooded area in RTP
Illinois grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
More TOP STORIES News