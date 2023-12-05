Raleigh National Cemetery flooding: Permanent fix being installed

A VA official said there is a drainage issue in this section of the cemetery and the VA is working on a permanent fix.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of delays, a permanent fix to stop flooding at Raleigh National Cemetery is in sight.

For years, some graves at Raleigh National Cemetery would sit under water after rainfall. Tombstones were coated in mud and debris, as there were drainage problems in a section of the federal property.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs told ABC11 in 2021 that there was no permanent staff maintaining property. Now, it has hired a local contractor to oversee the site.

Crews are now working on a permanent fix, and a local contractor said the final pipe should be laid down Wednesday. The contractor said the entire project should be finished Dec. 22.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who was instrumental in pushing the project forward, said there were some snags with permits and other fiber lines buried.

"It was tremendously disrespectful and it was something that could be fixed, so I just think it was the importance of shining a light on this issue," said Ross. "Of course, I'm happy the end is in sight and that the graves are not submerged - that the VA has taken it seriously. The delay was disappointing and it was for a variety of reasons."