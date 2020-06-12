CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education named Dr. Jim Causby as the interim superintendent of the district.
Causby will serve as the superintendent after Pam Baldwin resigns on June 30. Baldwin announced her departure in mid-April.
The school district board welcomes Causby back after he held the role from August 2016 through March 2017.
This is not Causby's first go-around as an interim superintendent--he previously served the Johnston County Public Schools system before resigning from the troubled school district in early January.
RELATED: Dr. Eric Bracy named new Johnston County Public Schools superintendent
"It is clear that Dr. Causby is genuinely dedicated to strengthening the relationships he established during his previous tenure, meaningfully engaging with all of our diverse stakeholders, and leading the district forward with a focus on equity, and the health and safety of all students and staff," board chair Mary Ann Wolf wrote in a news release.
Causby is set to take office on July 1 and will serve until the CHCCS Board of Education elects a new permanent superintendent.
"I am highly honored and excited to be asked to return to CHCCS as interim superintendent," Dr. Causby said in a statement to the public. "CHCCS is among the best school systems in the United States, and is committed to providing high quality educational opportunities for every student. I pledge to do my very best to maintain and meet these high levels of expectation during the board's search for a new superintendent."
Causby has had a long career in North Carolina's public education system, spending a total of 26 years as superintendent of Swain County Schools, Polk County Schools and Johnston County Public Schools. He was also named North Carolina Superintendent of the year three times.
Dr. Jim Causby named Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools interim superintendent
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News