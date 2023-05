CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating a crash that left two people dead Tuesday evening.

Police responded to reports of a car on fire just after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Barbee Chapel Road near Raleigh Road. Officers said a car struck a tree killing the driver, Lisa Marie Yanez, 50, of Carrboro, and passenger Vaughn Avery Booker, 40, of Durham.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

