WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dunkin' employee in custody following shooting that left coworker injured

WTVD logo
Friday, January 26, 2024 10:44PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers are investigating after an employee was injured in a shooting at Dunkin' on East Franklin Street.

According to police, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street just after 2:45 p.m. An employee was taken to UNC Hospital with injuries that police said appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police said another employee was taken into custody and believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW