Dunkin' employee in custody following shooting that left coworker injured

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police officers are investigating after an employee was injured in a shooting at Dunkin' on East Franklin Street.

According to police, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of East Franklin Street just after 2:45 p.m. An employee was taken to UNC Hospital with injuries that police said appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police said another employee was taken into custody and believed to be the person who pulled the trigger.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.