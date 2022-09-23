High school football game postponed after students hear about possible threat

A high school football game in Chapel Hill has been postponed Friday due to a perceived threat at the game.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high school football game in Chapel Hill has been postponed Friday due to a perceived threat at the game.

Administrators for the schools said several students came forward to say they'd heard about a threat against people going to the football game Friday night.

The administration immediately investigated the threat and decided to postpone the game to a later date.

The school said it found "no concrete evidence...to suggest that a credible threat exists," but still the decision was made to postpone the game.

Local law enforcement is also involved in the investigation, according to the school's post on social media.

The school also said the students who came forward about the possible threat did the right thing and were a shining example of how everybody should act in the same situation.