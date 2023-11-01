Franklin Street doesn't close but people still flock to Chapel Hill

The streets of Chapel Hill filled with students and locals dressed in their very best costumes Halloween night on Franklin Street.

But one thing didn't happen that has happened in years past.

Franklin Street did not close down. The town had expected to shut things down from 8 to 930p Tuesday night but never did.

The town said there weren't enough people to justify it and people were able to walk on the sidewalks safely.

"I just love seeing all the creativity and all the costumes it's so much fun," said India Elliott, UNC Chapel Hill senior, who was dressed as Draculaura.

She was walking with other friends dressed as a Beekeeper, Wednesday from the Addams Family and Loki.

We also saw people dressed as Rihanna and her marshmallows.

"I like it because you get to dress up and you get to express yourself," said Deja Mays, who came over from Durham dressed as Snoop Dogg.

The town didn't shut Franklin Street down for the second year in a row.

Our cameras saw Chapel Hill Police and other law enforcement standing ready to close things down at Franklin and Columbia and over on Rosemary Street.

In years past there would be 50,000 people in Chapel Hill on one night but it's clear the town has reimagined how this celebration will happen.

"We've had rainy Halloweens before and people still want to come so a little rain is not going to stop anybody from doing that," said Jerni Sigmon, who works at Top of the Hill.

The Chapel Hill institution opened up for a Tuesday night even though they're usually closed.

Sigmon said it's easier better dealing with people on Halloween versus after a Carolina basketball or football game because those nights are dependent on wins.