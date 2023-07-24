WATCH LIVE

Mediterranean Deli in Chapel Hill working to rebuild following fire

Monday, July 24, 2023 1:11AM
A popular deli and bakery in Chapel Hill is working to rebuild after a fire broke out in the restaurant on Saturday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular deli and bakery in Chapel Hill is working to rebuild after a fire broke out in the restaurant on Saturday.

The fire happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the Mediterranean Deli on Franklin Street. Several other businesses were also impacted.

The deli owner Jamil Kadoura is thanking first responders for how they responded.

"These firefighters, I can only describe them in one way. They ran to the fire to put it down as if (it) were their children in that fire," he said. "I knew how much, how hard they work, but I never knew what firefighters do. The word hero doesn't describe them."

Town representatives and other Franklin street parties met today to begin developing plans to support impacted businesses and staff.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

