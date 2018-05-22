Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

Keon Tramel Council

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Chapel Hill police have arrested the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man Thursday at Camelot Village Apartments.

Officers, along with the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force, arrested 21-year-old Keon Council and charged him with the murder of Mark David Stiles.

Council was booked into the Orange County Jail under a $1,250,000 secured bond.

Officials believe the shooting occurred after a dispute between Council and the victim.

Stiles, 52, of Chapel Hill, was found shot in the J building of the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill police investigate Camelot Village shooting as homicide
Chapel Hill Police are investigating the shooting at Camelot Village Apartments on Thursday as a homicide.


He was transported to UNC Hospitals where he died Friday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News