CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police released an image of a vehicle believed to have injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening.The collision happened just before 6:10 p.m., along Old Durham Road near Scarlett Dr. The victim was transported to UNC Hospitals with injuries. The severity of said injuries have not been disclosed at this time.Police said the vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run is described as a silver or gray in color sports utility vehicle.Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call 911 or the Orange COunty Communications Center at (919) 732-5063.