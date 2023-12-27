Orange County man arrested, charged in connection with fatal shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 1000 block of Ferguson Road for a shooting during an altercation. Deputies said the man who was shot did not survive.

Deputies arrested and charged Darron Downey, 54, with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond.

Officials said Downey and the victim knew each other, and there was no threat to the community.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Investigator Nazworth at (919) 245- 2960.