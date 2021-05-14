caught on camera

Children forced to take cover as more than 50 shots fired in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children playing outside were forced to duck for cover when more than 50 rounds were fired at a Charlotte, North Carolina home last weekend.

The shooting happened on Nations Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the video, released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, two men hop out of a red Dodge Charger and open fire toward a home. Children who were playing outside were forced to duck for cover.



Authorities say more than 50 handgun and rifle casings were fired in the exchange.

Luckily, no one was injured in the shooting, but two houses and four vehicles were hit by bullets, police said.

"This neighborhood is really quiet. And I never seen something like that, so, I was scared," resident Norma Hernandes told WSOC. "I'm scared because I have two kids, you know?"

Christopher Gilmore, 20, of Charlotte, was arrested in connection to the shooting but police are still searching for two other people involved.
