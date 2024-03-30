Historic property in Chatham Co. draws dozens of buyers seeking investment opportunity

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Zillow listing for Merry Oaks describes a place where "history meets opportunity," then points to three buildings on the 3.3-acre property in Chatham County:

"The Boarding House, Post Office, and General Store have played host to weary travelers on horseback, artists and writers alike." Those words brought dozens of curious people and more than a mile of parked cars to Saturday's open house at 283 Old Christian Chapel Road.

"What is unique to me is the people who have reached out to me saying, my great grandmother rode a wagon to this property and taught. My great aunt used to, you know, come and shop here," said Donna Aiello of LPT Realty. "I mean, it's just the history and the stories that people have shared with me have been just tremendous."

The property is listed at $500,000 but as Aiello told ABC11, "It needs a lot of love. "

Potential buyer Benjamin Isbell agreed while touring the main house.

"A lot of windows, going to be replaced. You can see the old...glass is cracking. And then these floors. Especially downstairs, where the floors have the peak," a reference to warped and damaged flooring.

So that half-million purchase price is just the starting point for anyone considering a purchase of the ancient home. Aiello says with that investment and the historic nature of the property, one particular kind of buyer may see the possibilities presented by the land and buildings there.

"My clients are really hoping to get somebody who would love to preserve the house. Now, whatever they choose to do with the home, once they preserve it is totally up to them. I mean, I've had people talk about wedding venues. We have people interested that are thinking about boutique hotel, possibly a bed and breakfast but we've had a lot of interest," she said.