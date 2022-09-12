WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former Chatham County teacher charged with sex crimes to appear in court

WTVD logo
6 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

A former Chatham County teacher charged with sex crimes is expected to appear in court Monday.

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Chatham County teacher charged with sex crimes is expected to appear in court Monday.

Authorities arrested Jasmine Murphy on a number of charges including indecent liberties with a student, attempted sexual act with a student, extortion and cyberstalking.

Murphy was employed at Northwood High School.

SEE ALSO: Former Johnston Co. high school teacher accused of statutory rape appears in court; bond set at $1M

The school system says it reported Murphy to police once it learned of the allegations.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.