2 charged in death of Siler City woman found on Chatham County road

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been charged in the death of a woman found on a Chatham County Road.

On Tuesday, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were charged in connection with the homicide investigation of 33-year-old Michelle Nichole Jenks, of Siler City.

Deputies received a tip early Monday about 2:40 a.m. that a person was lying in the roadway. First responders found Jenks unconscious in the 7700 block of NC 902.

Jenks was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where she was later pronounced dead.

Terrie Fields, left, and Corey Rives Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Terrie Fields, 39, of the 3000 block of Campbell Road in Bear Creek, and Corey Rives, 37, of the same address, were arrested and charged. Fields faces one count of felony second-degree murder and one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Rives faces one count of felony accessory after the fact.

Field was held without bond. Rivas' bond was set at $41,500.

Both suspects are set to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on Jan. 29.

There is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety, the sheriff's office said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with relevant information is asked to please call the Sheriff's Office at (919) 542-2911.