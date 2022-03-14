Chatham County advocacy group sends list of recommendations to school board after racist incidents

ABC11 first reported on an incident at J.S. Waters School in Goldston this month in which white middle school athletes were accused of carrying out a mock slave auction of their Black and bi-racial teammates.
Dr. Anthony Jackson, Chatham County Schools Superintendent, responded with a letter sent to every family in the school district, saying racist behavior has no place in their schools.
In a statement, Chatham Organizing for Racial Equity (CORE), referred to Jackson's and other administrators' response as "tepid" and problematic, saying it has now heard from "multiple families and former students who have recalled racialized bullying, macroaggressions, terror, and trauma experienced in Chatham County Schools."
"This coalition believes we are at a pivotal moment in our district to denounce racism and white supremacy by implementing policies, procedures, and consequences in our school system that support safe and just learning environments," the statement read.
The organization, which is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday along with Ashley Palmer, the mother of one of the students targeted in the incident at J.S. Waters School, has submitted the following list of recommendations to the board of education and school administrators:
- Collaborate closely with community equity partners, parents of color, and this coalition for community-led approaches to an equitable school system.
- The students involved need to apologize to their discrimination targets and the school community.
- Child trauma counselors skilled in racial trauma should be available to support all students impacted.
- Review and revise the Chatham County Code of Conduct to designate racist and discriminatory remarks as hate speech separate from the current bullying policy with corresponding consequences that match the severity of this abuse our children face.
- Review and revise the Chatham County Schools Personnel Guidelines to make racist remarks and behaviors a fireable offense for teachers and staff. Racist educators have no place in the classroom.
- Review the administration's response to this and previous racist incidents at the school to determine the appropriateness of their responses. Consequences have to be sufficient to deter future acts.
- Provide protocol for reporting hate crimes to Federal Authorities when the level of behavior warrants.
Palmer said she and her family are seeking legal action for the assault and continuous harassment of her son.
Palmer said the students who perpetrated the mock slave auction received a one-day suspension from school and upon their return, one of the students repeatedly hit her son with a baseball.
