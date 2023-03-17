Former lunch lady turned distinguished chef opens her first restaurant

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Chef Beatriz Martines, who just opened her first restaurant, hustled to get where she is now.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Martines moved to Houston in 2000 at the age of 18. Her first job was at Cy-Fair ISD, working as a cafeteria lunch lady from 2005-2013.

During that time she was also juggling family, catering gigs, and eventually culinary school at the Art Institute of Houston.

She earned a scholarship for an apprenticeship at the renowned three-star Michelin El Celler de Can Roca at Girona in Spain. It was an experience that would change her life.

Houston Executive Chef Hugo Ortega saw her talent and tapped her to be the Culinary Chef and Corporate Chef at his H-Town Restaurant Group.

In February 2023, Chef Martines opened her first restaurant, Xalisko, a name that honors her homeland. The menu is a culinary tour along Mexico, specifically along the Pacific Coast highlighting traditional family recipes and modern cooking techniques.

Xalisko is located at 1335 Lake Woodlands Dr.