'Females can do this': Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades

By Taylor Musgrove
CHICAGO -- According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up just under 11% of construction workers. Chicagoan, Sashe Ivy, is hoping to diversify this field in Chicago.

"I was sitting in a meeting. Once again, it was all-male contractors. And I thought about how females can do this," Ivy said.

Ivy owns the construction company, Pink Hard Hatz Construction. Pink Hard Hatz Construction is a full-service, licensed and bonded construction company.

"I always have work coming because what I'm finding out is that people, especially women and seniors, want to see a woman. They're tired of being taken advantage of," Ivy said.

Ivy has partnered with the nonprofit organization, Chicago Women in Trades, that aids in helping women learn different trades. The founder said her goal is for Pink Hard Hatz Construction to be in all 50 states.
