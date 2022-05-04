Johnston County father faces murder, abuse charges in death of 3-month-old son

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father is now facing murder and abuse charges after the death of his 3-month-old son.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office announced 27-year-old Andrew Chance Weckesser was charged Wednesday with murder for the death of his son, John Eric Weckesser. Deputies say the child passed away on Tuesday as a result of injuries from abuse.

The investigation into this case began on April 22 when deputies responded to Wake Medical Hospital for an assault call. Hospital staff told law enforcement that a 3-month-old was admitted and on "child support," according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Staff also told investigators that the child had signs of trauma consistent with abuse.

On April 27 Weckesser was charged with intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury. Those charges were upgraded to murder Wednesday.

Weckesser is currently being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center.
