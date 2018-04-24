Child's body found in suitcase along train tracks in Jersey City identified as missing 2-year-old from Virginia

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the death of 2-year-old Te'Myah Plummer.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Authorities investigating the gruesome discovery of a child's body found in a suitcase along the train tracks in New Jersey have identified the victim as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.

The body of Te'Myah Plummer was found around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had announced in March that they were seeking the public's help in locating Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer. They had last been seen in August.

READ MORE: Police think missing father, 2-year-old daughter could be in Charlotte area

It was believed they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina area, or perhaps Jersey City. At the time, they did not believe either was in any danger.

Now that the girl's remains have been located, police are searching for the father.

Travis Plummer, 37, is described as a black male, 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds with a medium complexion.

Anyone who could share information as to their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddead bodybaby deathJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News