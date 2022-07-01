child death

1-year-old left in hot car while father went to work in Mebane dies, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father left his 1-year-old daughter inside a hot car while he went to work Friday, according to Mebane Police Department.

Officers received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. about a child in a car parked off Oakwood Street Extension.

When first responders arrived, CPR was being given to the baby. However, the child was unresponsive and could not be revived.

Temperatures in Mebane on Friday rose up to nearly 90 degrees.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said average in-car temperatures rise 43 degrees higher than the outdoor temperature in one hour. Meaning with temperatures near 90 degrees outside, in-car temps could be above 130 degrees.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the young girl or the father at this time. They said they also do not know how long the 1-year-old was left inside the car.

No charges have been filed, but investigators are working closely with the Orange County District Attorney's Office to determine if any are warranted.

Anyone with information in this case should call the department at (919) 563-9031.
