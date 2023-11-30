Wake County man charged with numerous sex crimes against minor

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner man was arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Matthew J. Robinson was arrested at his home in the 600 block of Cross Pointe Lane.

The investigation began March 17 when the sheriff's office received a report about an alleged sexual assault on a male juvenile.

Matthew J. Robinson Wake County Sheriff's Office

Subsequently, investigators charged Robinson with five counts of taking indecent liberties with children and five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken into custody Tuesday and taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he was given a $1 million secured bond.

No additional information was released.

