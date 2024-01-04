10-year-old child shot in thigh, shooting ruled accidental: Rocky Mount police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 10-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot Thursday night.

The child was shot in the left thigh and the shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department (RPD).

RPD said they received the call about a shooting around 11:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Dexter Street and once on the scene officers talked with the child and his mother, both of Rocky Mount.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).