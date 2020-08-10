How to help children cope with anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic

Is your child sleeping more or less than they used to?

Have you noticed a change in eating habits?

Has your child lost interest in things they normally enjoy?

Parents, you may have noticed a change in your child since the start of stay at home orders."After about 8 or ten weeks of quarantine, we've been seeing kids all over the state experiencing anxiety and more symptoms of depression. They are just not interested in playing anymore," said Dr. Mitch Prinestein, a mental health professional at UNC."They don't want to go outside. They are feeling bored, they are feeling sad, and they don't understand when this is going to end. So we want to make sure we are on the lookout for that. We want to make sure that we are helping kids that are starting to show listlessness or hopelessness, signs that they are not really interested in fun or social interaction anymore"Dr. Prinestein says that there are things you can watch out for as a parent in your child:If the answer is yes, Dr. Prinestein notes that professional help can be as close as your computer, saying that therapists can often meet over video or phone calls.