Fayetteville native becomes Chopped Champion by winning popular Food Network cooking contest

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville native can now add a new title to his resume: Chopped Champion!In a recent episode of the popular Food Network show Chef Chris Dodson competed against four other chef's and won the big prize.Dodson was born and raised in Fayetteville. He said he left his career with the military to fulfill his lifelong dream of cooking, and he brought several of those skills to the chopping block. Those skills came in very handy when he opened a basket with a rather weird ingredient."Um, the most surprising food was the squid ink in the desert. I was like, What in the world am I supposed to do with squid ink for dessert," Dodson said.Dodson said his family roots kept him focused and grounded; especially his mom."She actually taught me how to cook. I remember being in the kitchen, always tasting everything. I still call her now for recipes. You know, she's classically French trained. I'm classically French trained," he said.Chopped winners get $10,000, but even bigger than that for Dodson is the example he is setting for his four children."I think this provides a great opportunity to show them that you can pursue your dreams and become successful. You know, it's going to give us a chance to all come together, want to take us all to Disney World. Yeah, it'd be great for us just go have a good time during the summer. Good fun in the sun, you know, experience the magic of Disney World," Dodson said.Dodson's episode aired on March 8th and you can currently taste his cooking in Chicago at a local three star Michelin restaurant. He says if given the chance he would compete again for Chopped Champion.