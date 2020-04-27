Society

California city official resigns after throwing cat during zoom meeting

VALLEJO, Calif. -- A Vallejo, Calif. city official who was seen tossing a cat, and drinking during an online planning commission meeting has resigned, the Vallejo Times-Herald reports.

In a Zoom meeting held on Monday, Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer was seen on the lower left-hand corner of the screen saying, "first I would like to introduce my cat," with the feline making a short appearance before being tossed abruptly to the side.

In an email, Platzer told the Vallejo Times-Herald on Saturday that he was stepping down immediately and apologized for his actions.

"I did not conduct myself in the Zoom meeting in a manner befitting of a planning commissioner and apologize for any harm I may have inflicted," Platzer wrote to the Times-Herald. "I serve at the pleasure of the council and no longer have that trust and backing. I extend my gratitude to those who have supported me during my tenure. I have always felt that serving Vallejo in a voluntary position is honorable because Vallejo is worth serving. We are all living in uncertain times and I certainly, like many of you, am adjusting to a new normalcy."

The Times-Herald also reports the commissioner was drinking beer and was also heard making derogatory remarks after the meeting was over.

The city council was planning to take up a resolution to remove Platzer.
