Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey seeking $12.5M for his North Carolina mansion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former running back for the Carolina Panthers has put his multi-million dollar North Carolina mansion up for sale.

In 2020, during his fourth year staring for the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey bought the Lake Norman home for $7.5 million.

The six-bedroom home sits on 9 acres and has more than 500 feet of lake front access.

It also includes a theater room, a wine cellar, eight fireplaces, a two-story closet in the main suite, a saltwater pool with a spa, a fire pit, a bar room that opens to the outdoor entertaining area, a hidden panic room and more.

The home comes in at more than 12,000 square foot. It's listed for sale at $12.5 million.

McCaffrey was traded during the 2022 football season to the San Francisco 49ers. He's now one game away from winning his first Super Bowl title.