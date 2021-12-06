Community & Events

Christmas in the Park opens in Fayetteville

Christmas in the Park opens in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Fayetteville!

The city kicked off its annual holiday event Sunday. It's called Christmas in the Park, and it runs through Dec. 21.

The festival features more than 100 acres of holiday cheer at Arnette Park.

Visitors will drive through the displays, remaining safely in their cars, listening to holiday music while taking in beautiful light displays along the Cape Fear River.

The event is open every Sunday through Thursday from 6 - 9 p.m. Admission is free .
