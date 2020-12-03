County health department again urges Town of Youngsville to cancel Christmas parade as COVID-19 surges

It was the second such letter sent by Health Director Scott LaVigne -- the first of which was sent on November 25.
The original letter asked the town to provide a plan to the health department that showed how the parade would be held in compliance with guidance on limiting the spread of COVID-19. It said that, if the town did not provide a plan, the health department may be forced to invoke the Public Health Imminent Hazard Abatement Order to put a stop to the parade.
Wednesday's letter said: "We would once again urge the Town of Youngsville to reconsider (the decision to hold the parade) and to either cancel this parade or significantly alter it to conform with additional guidance..."
The health department asked for an estimate for the number of spectators, a list of parade participant organizations, a written plan for how the town will ensure face coverings are worn and a written plan for how the town will ensure spectators socially distance.
The town board of commissioners announced earlier this week that it was still planning to move forward with the parade while incorporating "a variety of COVID-19 mitigation measures."
The board said the decision came after "overwhelming support from the community to continue." The parade is scheduled for December 5. It will start at 10 a.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday -- with 5,637.
WATCH: Raleigh Christmas Parade goes virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic
The town urged people with COVID-19 symptoms or those who are high-risk or live with someone who is high-risk to stay at home and not attend the parade.
People who attend the parade are being asked to social distance and wear a face covering.
"To those with continued reservations we would like to share that - when using the standards established in our governor's executive orders regarding the square-foot-per-person limits for retail stores - the "capacity" of our 18.2-acre parade route would be over five times the population of Youngsville," the board said. "Thus, we're confident that when parade goers observe physical distancing and spread-out along the parade route (along with observing all other guidelines), we will have a safe and successful parade."
The governor's current order limits outdoor gatherings to 50.